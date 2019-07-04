Home
CLARKE, Warren Passed away peacefully on July 1st, 2019 Dearly loved husband of Eileen Loved father and father in law of Kathy & Darren Loving Pop to Joshua, Chloe, and Charles The Relatives and Friends of Warren Clarke are invited to attend his graveside Funeral Service to be conducted at the Milang Cemetery, Lanseeder Rd Milang on Monday July 8th, 2019 at 2pm. Adelaide Hills Funerals Carr & Kleemann Family Strathalbyn 8536 4844 Accredited Member AFDA
Published in Victor Harbor Times on July 4, 2019
