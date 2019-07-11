|
|
DERAMORE DENVER- Patricia Died peacefully on Friday 5th July, 2019 Aged 98 years. Loving Wife of Peter (dec). Loving Mother of John (dec), Brian, Helen and Kym. Much loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Pat's Funeral Service to be conducted Entirely at the Florey Chapel, Centennial Park Jubilee Complex, 760 Goodwood Rd, Pasadena, on 15th July, 2019 at 2.30pm. ADELAIDE HILLS FUNERALS Kleemann Family Mt Barker 8398 2244 Accredited Member AFDA
Published in Victor Harbor Times on July 11, 2019