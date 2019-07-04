Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael STUART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John STUART

Add a Memory
Michael John STUART Notice
STUART, Michael John Passed away peacefully Surrounded by his loving family At South Coast District Hospital On 1st July 2019, Aged 84 years Loved and loving husband of Susan Loving Brother of Peter & Jill Loved Father and father-in-law of Peter & Elizabeth, Andrew, Jeff & Linlin, Philip & Amanda and Paul Cherished Granddad of Rebekah, Natasha, Matthew and Lucy Great Granddad of Luca & Viola Rose Always In Our Heart /n/n/n* The Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service for Michael John Stuart to be held at Newland Memorial Uniting Church Victor Harbor on Monday 8th July 2019 Commencing at 1.00 pm A private cremation for Michael will follow.



logo


logo
Published in Victor Harbor Times on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.