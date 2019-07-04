|
|
STUART, Michael John Passed away peacefully Surrounded by his loving family At South Coast District Hospital On 1st July 2019, Aged 84 years Loved and loving husband of Susan Loving Brother of Peter & Jill Loved Father and father-in-law of Peter & Elizabeth, Andrew, Jeff & Linlin, Philip & Amanda and Paul Cherished Granddad of Rebekah, Natasha, Matthew and Lucy Great Granddad of Luca & Viola Rose Always In Our Heart /n/n/n* The Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service for Michael John Stuart to be held at Newland Memorial Uniting Church Victor Harbor on Monday 8th July 2019 Commencing at 1.00 pm A private cremation for Michael will follow.
Published in Victor Harbor Times on July 4, 2019