|
|
BARKER, Mary Crawford 19/10/1933 - 04/07/2019 Passed away peacefully after a long illness Beloved partner to Guy (deceased) Loved and loving Mum to Jacqui and Clive and Mother in law to Kevin and Lara Much Loved Grandma to Emma and James Cherished step mum and step grandma to Dawn and Tegan Always in our thoughts Miss you, Love you Our eternal gratitude and thanks to staff at Estia Health, Encounter Bay for their care of our dear mum over the years BARKER, Mary Crawford THE FAMILY and FRIENDS of MARY CRAWFORD BARKER are invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held at Jacqui & Kevin's place, on TUESDAY July 16th, 2019, commencing at 11:00am
Published in Victor Harbor Times on July 11, 2019