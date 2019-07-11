Home
Services
Blackwell Funerals
40 Sandpiper Crescent
Aberfoyle Park, South Australia 5159
(08) 8270 2511
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary CRAWFORD BARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary CRAWFORD BARKER

Add a Memory
Mary CRAWFORD BARKER Notice
BARKER, Mary Crawford 19/10/1933 - 04/07/2019 Passed away peacefully after a long illness Beloved partner to Guy (deceased) Loved and loving Mum to Jacqui and Clive and Mother in law to Kevin and Lara Much Loved Grandma to Emma and James Cherished step mum and step grandma to Dawn and Tegan Always in our thoughts Miss you, Love you Our eternal gratitude and thanks to staff at Estia Health, Encounter Bay for their care of our dear mum over the years BARKER, Mary Crawford THE FAMILY and FRIENDS of MARY CRAWFORD BARKER are invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held at Jacqui & Kevin's place, on TUESDAY July 16th, 2019, commencing at 11:00am



logo
Published in Victor Harbor Times on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices