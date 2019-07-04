Home
Maria (OGLEY) NORTON

NORTON, Maria (nee Ogley) Daughter of Maria and Thomas Ogley Sister of Bernard and Peter Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Larry, Theresa and Mark Frances and Joel Grandmother of Douglas, Sarah, Thomas, James, Daisy, Joseph, Esther and great-grandmother of Matilda. ~Rest in Peace~ NORTON, Maria The FAMILY and FRIENDS of the late Mrs Norton are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be held at St John the Apostle Catholic Church, 10 - 14 Gardiner Street Goolwa, TOMORROW FRIDAY July 5, 2019 commencing at 11am. Simply Affordable Black Forest 8297 9555 simplicityfunerals.com.au



Published in Victor Harbor Times on July 4, 2019
