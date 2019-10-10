|
|
RICHARDSON, Lilian (Lowry) Passed away peacefully at Victor Harbor with family around her on 3rd October, 2019. Aged 93 years. Loved wife of Don (dec'd) and Ted (dec'd). Loving Mum and mother in law of Linda and Dean, Graeme and Jenny, David, Peter (dec'd). Much loved Nanna and Great Gran of 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Many treasured memories. Forever in our hearts. Private Cremation. / A Celebration of Life will be held at Rosetta Village Community Hall, Victor Harbor on Sunday, 27th October 2019 from 2pm to 5pm
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Oct. 10, 2019