Kevin Lionel ROWE

Kevin Lionel ROWE Notice
ROWE, Kevin Lionel Passed the chequered flag Peacefully on 24th May 2019 Aged 84 years Father and Father In-law to Jenny & Hayden, Graham & Jacky, John & Lynette Grandad to Haylee, Royce, Samantha, Danielle, Nick, Josh, Michael & Daniel Great Grandfather to Lilly, Hugo & Lacey /n/n/n* ROWE, Kevin Lionel Passed peacefully on 24th May 2019 Aged 84 Years Beloved Partner of Betty Step father to Malcolm, Ted (dec), Margaret, David, Marianne & Trevor Grandfather and Great Grandfather " I will see you at the end of the Golden Mile" Love Always Betty A private family cremation for Kevin was held /n/n/n The relatives and friends of Kevin Lionel Rowe are respectfully invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held Saturday 13th July 2019 Commencing at 2.30pm at the Victor Harbor Golf Club.



Published in Victor Harbor Times on July 11, 2019
