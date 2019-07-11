|
HAGUE, Josephine (Josie). Passed Away Peacefully Surrounded by her Loving Family At South Coast District Hospital On 7th July 2019, Aged 88 Years Beloved Wife of Ron (dec) Loving Mum of Marion & Cathy And Mother In-Law of Rodney Much Loved Nanna of Melanie, Michael, Deanna & Bianca Great Nanna of Cheyenne, Jake, Maddie, Will, & Leo "Reunited with Dad" /n/n/n Relatives and Friends are respectfully Invited to attend funeral prayers for Mrs, Josie Hague to be held at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church Seaview Road, Victor Harbor On Saturday 13th July, 2019 Commencing at 2.00 pm A private cremation will follow
Published in Victor Harbor Times on July 11, 2019