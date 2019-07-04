|
|
LAWRENCE, Helene Kay. Passed away suddenly on June 23, 2019. Loved sister of Geoff, and John (deceased). A much loved member of the Lawrence and Kruger families. Sadly Missed LAWRENCE, Helene Kay. Family and Friends of Helene are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be conducted NEXT FRIDAY, July 12, 2019 at 11.30 a.m. in the Florey Chapel, Centennial Park, 760 Goodwood Road. Pasadena. In lieu of flowers, if preferred, donations may be made to Cancer Council SA. Envelopes will be available at the Service. In the Care of Australian Owned
Published in Victor Harbor Times on July 4, 2019