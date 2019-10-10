|
SOLLY Gwenda Doris (Nee Smith) Passed away at Victor Harbor on September 30th, 2019 Aged 96 Years Wife of Max ( Deceased) Mum to Deidre, Gail and Dean Mother in Law to Leon Nanna to Vari and Paul ,Shae and Michael Great Grandma to Maya, Ava , Laura and Zara - The Family and Friends of the Late Gwenda Solly are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held the Simplicity Funerals Chapel, 79 Victoria Street ,Victor Harbor on Thursday October 10th, 2019 at 10.00am Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Oct. 10, 2019