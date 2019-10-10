Home
Services
Simplicity Funerals
79 Victoria Street
Victor Harbor, South Australia 5211
(08) 8552 1061
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwenda SOLLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwenda Doris SOLLY

Add a Memory
Gwenda Doris SOLLY Notice
SOLLY Gwenda Doris (Nee Smith) Passed away at Victor Harbor on September 30th, 2019 Aged 96 Years Wife of Max ( Deceased) Mum to Deidre, Gail and Dean Mother in Law to Leon Nanna to Vari and Paul ,Shae and Michael Great Grandma to Maya, Ava , Laura and Zara - The Family and Friends of the Late Gwenda Solly are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held the Simplicity Funerals Chapel, 79 Victoria Street ,Victor Harbor on Thursday October 10th, 2019 at 10.00am Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au



logo


logo
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwenda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices