Woods Donald Everett 6.4.1926 - 27.3.2020 Loving Husband of Maureen and adored Dad of Robin, Lawrence, Kerry and Lesley. Father-in-law to Derrick, Estelle, Mark and Andrew. Fun Grandpa to Ashley and Brittney, Jake and Selina, Rhys and Liam, Harry, Charly and Peri. A special Friend to Madi, Bella and Sam. Words cannot describe how we felt about you, you lived life to the fullest and taught us how to as well. Through you, we have a loving and close extended Family. A great Husband, Father and Friend. Forever in our hearts. Due to the current circumstances Don will be cremated and a Memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Apr. 9, 2020