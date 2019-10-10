Home
Services
Simplicity Funerals
79 Victoria Street
Victor Harbor, South Australia 5211
(08) 8552 1061
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie BRAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie BRAND


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Connie BRAND Notice
BRAND, Connie Passed away on 3rd October 2019. Aged 92 years. Loved wife of Wilfred (dec). Dearly loved Mother of Dianne, Judith (dec), Roslyn, Michael, Rhonda, Gregory and Karena. Much loved and respected Mother-in-law of John (dec), Ron, Ian, Geoffrey, Susan and Keith Adored Grandmother to 18. Great-Grandmother to 14 and Great-Great-Grandmother to 6. In God's care. The family and friends of the late Mrs Connie Brand are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the St Augustine's Anglican Church, Burke Street, Victor Harbor on Friday, 11th October 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Connie's memory to Cancer Council SA would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. simplicityfunerals.com.au



logo


logo
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices