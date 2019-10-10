|
|
BRAND, Connie Passed away on 3rd October 2019. Aged 92 years. Loved wife of Wilfred (dec). Dearly loved Mother of Dianne, Judith (dec), Roslyn, Michael, Rhonda, Gregory and Karena. Much loved and respected Mother-in-law of John (dec), Ron, Ian, Geoffrey, Susan and Keith Adored Grandmother to 18. Great-Grandmother to 14 and Great-Great-Grandmother to 6. In God's care. The family and friends of the late Mrs Connie Brand are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the St Augustine's Anglican Church, Burke Street, Victor Harbor on Friday, 11th October 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Connie's memory to Cancer Council SA would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Oct. 10, 2019