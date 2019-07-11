MUNDAY (nee Burford), Barbara Jean "Barb" Our gorgeous Mum passed away gracefully aged 90 years on Saturday June 15th, 2019 with her loving children by her side. Treasured wife of Peter (dec.) Loving mother and mother-in-law of Annie and Rob, Pippy and Rini, Peter Jnr and Shirley ~Barb lived her 90 years with tireless energy, gentleness, and love.~ Loving grandmother of ten - Renee, Brock, David, Cye, Cette, Rebecca, Kerrie, Benjamin, Nadia, and Phillip Loving great grandmother of fifteen - Marshall, William, Lucy, Lachlan, Lacey, Poppy, Freya, Silvie, Ira, Finn, Marlie, Cameron, Mason, Jake, and Alyssa. Loving eldest daughter of the late Stanley Goswell and Frances Jean Burford (nee Mildred), Also loving eldest sister of Elizabeth 'Liz' Pipprell and the late Margaret 'Jo' Merchant To those who knew our gorgeous and gentle Mum, thank you for your kindness, love and friendship. Reunited with Pete Our sincerest thanks and appreciation to the staff of McCracken Views, Victor Medical Clinic, SA Ambulance Service, and South Coast District Hospital who cared so well for our dear Mum. It is Barbara's wish to have a Private Cremation, and to have her ashes scattered with her treasured Peter's at a later date. CHARLES BERRY & SONS berryfunerals.com.au 1800 222 210







Published in Victor Harbor Times on July 11, 2019