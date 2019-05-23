|
|
SCHLOITHE, William (Bill) Mervyn Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 18th May 2019 at Pt Elliot Aged 94 years Loving husband of Myrie (deceased), Loved father of John and Mark and father-in-law of Robyn and Ann, Grandfather of Christine (and husband Alex), Steven and Craig, Great Grandfather of Blake and Ashleigh Resting peacefully in God's loving care. Thank you, Dr Tim and Resthaven staff for his care. // Family and Friends of the late Bill Schloithe are invited to attend his Funeral Service at the Victor Harbor Lutheran Church, 21 Adelaide Road, Victor Harbor (TOMORROW) Friday 24th May 2019 at 11am with light refreshments afterwards. RSL personal are respectfully invited to attend for a RSL service at the church In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to Lutheran Community Care. Envelopes will be available at the service or can be made directly to Lutheran Community Care.
Published in Victor Harbor Times on May 23, 2019