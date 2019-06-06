|
|
HARVEY- CROWSON William Thurnel "Bill" 1-2-1941 ~ 2-6-2019 Passed away peacefully at Victor Harbor Beloved husband of Jan Stepfather of Gayle and Craig, Andrew and Tracey Pa to Tom, Jack Charlotte, Wil and Ruby Much loved by his furry friend Candy A caring, devoted community member who will be sadly missed by all //* The Relatives and Friends of Bill are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted TOMMORROW June 7, 2019 at 2.30pm ENTIRELY in the Chiton Rocks Surf Life Saving Club, Hindmarsh Esplanade, Chiton In lieu of floral tributes, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association 27 Conyngham Street, Glenside, SA 5065 would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service Damien Grant 8234 0506
Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 6, 2019