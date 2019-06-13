|
BALDOCK - Verity Joy (nee Cotton) of Normanville Passed away peacefully at Flinders Hospital on June 8th, 2019 Beloved Wife of Mate for 51 years. Much loved Mother of Peter and Tania, Ian and Robyn, Ronald and Libby, Shannon and Kerri. Doting Grandmother of Beau, Brigitta, Amy, Hannah, Luke, Mark, Bailey, Emmet, and Macklin. Daughter of Joyce and Allan Cotton (both dec) Cherished Sister of Allan (dec), and Barry. /n/n The Relatives and Friends of the late Verity Baldock are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service, to be held at the Yankalilla Golf Clubhouse, Soldiers Memorial Park, Yankalilla on Tuesday 18th June, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 13, 2019