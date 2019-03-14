Home
Una LANGELUDDECKE

LANGELUDDECKE (nee Copping) Una Passed away peacefully on 9th March, 2019 at home Beloved Wife of Harold (Dec'd) Loved Mum of Joy, Anthea, Maxine and Families "Dearly Loved" The Family and Friends of the late Una Langeluddecke are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Christian Gospel Centre, George Main Road, Victor Harbor on Monday 18th March 2019 at 1.00pm In lieu of floral tributes a donation to Prostrate Cancer Foundation of Australia in Una's name would be appreciated Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au



Published in Victor Harbor Times on Mar. 14, 2019
