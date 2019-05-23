Home
Resources
More Obituaries for stuart SPENCER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

stuart warner SPENCER

Notice Condolences

stuart warner SPENCER Notice
SPENCER Stuart Warner Born on 6th September 1926 Died in care at Yankalilla ACH Nursing Home on 14th May 2019 aged 92 years Adored husband of Joan (deceased) Dearly loved and loving Father of Douglas, Craig and Yvette, and their partners Kathy and Chris Grandad to Phoebe, Briony and Holly Stuart was a kind, loving and generous gentleman with an ethical stance in life that was truly admirable and uncommon Sadly missed and forever loved /* Stuart's family would like to thank all who cared for him in his declining years and made his life as comfortable as possible Privately cremated
Published in Victor Harbor Times on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.