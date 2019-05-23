|
SPENCER Stuart Warner Born on 6th September 1926 Died in care at Yankalilla ACH Nursing Home on 14th May 2019 aged 92 years Adored husband of Joan (deceased) Dearly loved and loving Father of Douglas, Craig and Yvette, and their partners Kathy and Chris Grandad to Phoebe, Briony and Holly Stuart was a kind, loving and generous gentleman with an ethical stance in life that was truly admirable and uncommon Sadly missed and forever loved /* Stuart's family would like to thank all who cared for him in his declining years and made his life as comfortable as possible Privately cremated
Published in Victor Harbor Times on May 23, 2019