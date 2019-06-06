WARWICK, Rosemary Marjorie Died Peacefully on Friday May 31 2019 Aged 91 Years Dearly Loved Wife of Tim (dec) Much Loved Mother of Tim (dec) & Diana, Jo & Stuart Cherished Nana of Sophie & Jason, Steph & Justin, Anna & Keith, Mark & Jasmine, Jake & Chelsea Adoring Great Nana of Nina (Max) Grateful Thanks to the Wonderful Staff of Resthaven Aberfoyle Park For their care over the past few months Family and Friends of the late Rosemary Warwick are invited to join in an informal celebration of her life at the Back Valley Hall (Lower Inman Memorial Hall) Cnr Inman Valley Road & Back Valley Road on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 2:00pm For those who would like, we would love you to share memories of Rosemary on the day, either personally or by writing them down to be read by us In lieu of flowers, a donation to the South Coast District Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated (Envelopes will be provided on the day)











