Ronald James BLAZEY

Ronald James BLAZEY Notice
BLAZEY, Ronald James Passed away, surrounded by family on 11th May 2019, aged 90 years Adored and adoring, husband to Wendy (deceased) and Father to Janet and Deborah Cherished Granddad to Allen and fiancÃ¨ Bree Loved and loving brother-in-law to Peter and wife Jean Also to lifelong friends Ruby and Pete and all those who knew him Thankyou for the years we shared, the love you gave and the way you cared. With sincere thanks to all nurses, carers and staff at Kiama, Estia Health for their care and compassion over the years Privately cremated. A celebration of life for family. and friends will be notified shortly.



Published in Victor Harbor Times on May 16, 2019
