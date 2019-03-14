|
In Loving Memory of Richard William Fairley Born 16th January 1968 Passed away 5th March 2019 Loving husband of Paula Loving Dad to Josh Adored Granda of Fletcher, Parker and Archer Beloved son of William and Eleanor Fairley Brother to Deb and Andrew Forever in our Hearts The Family and Friends of the late Mr Richard William Fairley are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Fleurieu Function Centre, Barrage Road, Goolwa on Friday 15th March 2019 at 1.30pm In lieu of floral tributes a donation to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated Envelopes will be available at Richard's Service Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Mar. 14, 2019