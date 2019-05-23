|
COOK, Richard Passed away peacefully on 15th May 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer Loved and loving husband of Sue Cherished and loved Dad and 'Da' of his children and grandchildren Much loved brother, uncle and good friend too many. The Family invites you to celebrate Richard's life at the Encounter Bay Football Clubroom's, Welch Road, Encounter Bay on Friday 24th May 2019 at 2.00 pm In lieu of flowers a donation in Richard's memory can be made to Fleurieu Cancer Support Foundation. Envelopes will be available Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on May 23, 2019