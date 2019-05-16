CANSDALE - Raymond James Passed away peacefully at home on 11th May 2019, aged 72 years "Persistent and courageous to the end" Dearly loved and loving husband of Ann Father of Steve and David (dec) Stepfather to Paul, father in-in-law to Lulu and Fiona. Son of Jim and Gloria (both dec) Brother of Marilyn and brother-in-law to Dennis, Lester, Heather, Sharon, John and Yvonne Grandfather to Bhodi, Uncle to Daniel and Jess, Anthony (dec), Daniel and Andrew, Ruth Simon and Claire, Chris and Lora, Peter and Cherie, Elyse and Kerri Great Uncle to Mitchell, Paige and Connor, Ryder and Jahli (dec), Chloe, Khaleesi, James, Brandon, Emily, Kuyani, Dakoda and Leila Cousin and friend to many. "Forever in our hearts" A Funeral Service will be held at the Christian Gospel Centre, 2 George Main Road, Victor Harbor on Saturday 18th May at 11am. A viewing will take place between 10.00am and 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to South Coast Palliative Care in the memory of Ray. Envelopes will be available on the day for cash and cheque donations. Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au















