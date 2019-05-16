|
WYLIE, Peter Floyd Passed away peacefully on 12th May 2019 In his 77th year At Rest-haven Aged Care Facility Port Elliot after a lengthy illness Loving brother of Judith & brother in-law Ian And Brother of John & Partner Suzanne & Families. Loved & Loving Father of Son Richard & Daughter In-law Sarah & Daughter, Sarah & Son In-law Todd Grandchildren Ella, Oliver & James. Thank you to all staff at the Rest-Haven Aged Care Facility - Port Elliot, Who have provided love, support & professional care of Peter in these final years of his life. RIP /n/n The relatives and friends of Peter Floyd Wylie are respectfully invitedto attend his funeral service to be held (TOMORROW) Friday 17th May at 11:00 am at McCracken Convention Centre McCracken Dr, Victor Harbor Followed by a private cremation In lieu of flowers donations to Progressive Supranucler Palsy Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes at the service or Online donations https://www.chuffed.org/project/remembering-peter-wylie
Published in Victor Harbor Times on May 16, 2019