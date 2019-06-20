Home
Peter Clifford ARTHUR

Peter Clifford ARTHUR Notice
ARTHUR , Peter Clifton Passed away on 30th May 2019 aged 58 years Eldest son of Wendy and Bruce Brother to David (dec'd), Kevin, Neale, Julie and familes Loving husband of Jane Much loved father of Tamzin, Mathew, Shakirya, Zyeth, Lilah, Hunter, Sindy, Matthew, Shane, Anthony, Hayley, Jordan, Johanne and their families "You fought hard to stay but God needed you You did not go alone, as part of us went with you" Forever in our hearts with love always
Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 20, 2019
