FULTON , Michael William Passed away peacefully at South Coast District Hospital on 16th May 2019 Aged 89 years Loved and loving husband of Pam Loved Father of Melanie, Tristian (dec) and Nick Father In-Law of John and Fiona Cherished Pa to Mathew, Jessica, Alice, Jemma, Jasmine and Noah At Peace The Relatives and Friends of the late Mr. Michael William Fulton are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Goolwa Aquatic Club Barrage Road, Goolwa (TOMORROW) Friday 24th May at 2.30 pm



Published in Victor Harbor Times on May 23, 2019
