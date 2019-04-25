Home
PEARSE - Mark Henry Hiles of Yankalilla Passed away peacefully on April 18th, 2019 Aged 77 Years Loving Husband of Jill. Dearly Loved Father and Father-in-Law of Ruth, Anna (deceased), Alex, and their partners. Loved Pa of Georgia, Ned, Claire, and John. Loving Great Grandpa of Florence and Martha "Rest in Peace" /n/n* The Relatives and Friends of the late Mark Pearse are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service, to be held at the Yankalilla Uniting Church, 119 Main South Road, Yankalilla on Monday 29th April, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm



Published in Victor Harbor Times on Apr. 25, 2019
