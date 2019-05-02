|
Ashby - Marjorie Melva Passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2019 Aged 89 Years Dearly Loved Wife of Ron (Deceased). Loved and Loving Mum of Peter and Anna, Kerry, Wendy and Kevin. Loving Grandma Marjie of Holly, Jake and Claudia, Jessica, Caitlyn and Sam. Adored Great Grandma Marjie to Buddy, and Blake. "We Love Her So Much" /m/m* The Relatives and Friends of the late Marjorie Ashby are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service, to be held at the Yilki Uniting Church, 28 Giles Street, Encounter Bay. TODAY, Thursday 2nd May, 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in Victor Harbor Times on May 2, 2019