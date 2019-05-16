Home
NETHERCOTT, Marie Joan Passed away on May 11, 2019 Aged 69 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew (dec), Mark and Jenny, Kate and Jimmi. Cherished Nanna to Matthew, Hudson and Kai. ~Now at Peace~ Marie's Funeral Service to be Celebrated Entirely at the Carr & Kleemann Funeral Chapel, 1 Morphett Street, Mount Barker on Friday May 17, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of Floral Tributes donations to the Cancer Council would be appreciated, Envelopes will be available at the Service. Adelaide Hills Funerals Carr & Kleemann Family Mt Barker 8398 2244 Accredited Member AFDA
Published in Victor Harbor Times on May 16, 2019
