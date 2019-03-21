|
|
WICKHAM, Margaret Ruth "Ruth" Born in Clare, SA on October 19th, 1939. Not quite 80 years young. Passed away peacefully at Flinders Medical Centre surrounded by family. Cherished wife of Dean Dearly loved Mum of Andrew & Kerry; Susan & Leanne; Robert & Melissa. Much loved Grannie of Ben, Luke, Shania and Jonathon. Your struggle is over You are free Our hearts are full and breaking We love you We miss you We let you go /n/n/n* Relatives and Friends of the Late Mrs Margaret Ruth Wickham Are respectfully advised that her Funeral Service will be conducted At the Adare Uniting Church The Drive Victor Harbor On Monday 25th March 2019 Commencing at 1.30 pm Followed by a private cremation
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Mar. 21, 2019