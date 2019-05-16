|
KIRCHHOFF, Margaret "Estelle" 13.12.1940 - 08.05.2019 Passed away in the company of loved ones. Dearly loved Mum of Mark and Sonja Adored Nan to Stephanie, Michelle, William, Chelsea, Oscar, Zackiah and Nathaniel. Great Nanny to to Lolita and Rosemary "Dearly loved and forever missed" The Family and Friends of the late Mrs Estelle Kirchhoff are invited to attend her Funeral to be held in the Salvation Army Church, 23 Crozier Road, Victor Harbor on Thursday 16th May, 2019 at 2.00pm. Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on May 16, 2019