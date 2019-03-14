|
GILLIES Margaret June Passed away peacefully on 6th March, 2019 Beloved wife of Don (dec'd) Dearly loved Mum of Nan, Mike and families Loved Nanna of 8 and GG to 9 "So dearly loved, so sadly missed and Forever in our Hearts" //* The Family and Friends of the late Margaret Gilles are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Yilki Uniting Church, Giles Street, Encounter Bay on Wednesday 20t&h March, 2019 at 11.00am In lieu of floral tributes a donation to the Fred Hollows Foundation would be appreciated. Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Mar. 14, 2019