|
|
DAVIS, Joyce 30-12-29 ~ 11-06-19 Passed away peacefully at S.C.D.H Loving Mother of Sandra & Trevor (Dec), Rodney & Sarah, Paul & Coralie, Charmaine & Brian, Greg & Mardy Loved Nanna of Allan, Graham & Chris, Matthew, Amy & Scott, Rhett, Braedon & Kate, Kayne & Nikki, Michael & Wade. Loved Great Nanna to 9 Great Grandchildren. ~Forever in our Hearts RIP ~ Funeral Notice to follow Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 13, 2019