Home
Services
Simplicity Funerals
79 Victoria Street
Victor Harbor, South Australia 5211
(08) 8552 1061
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce DAVIS

Notice Condolences

Joyce DAVIS Notice
DAVIS, Joyce 30-12-29 ~ 11-06-19 Passed away peacefully at S.C.D.H Loving Mother of Sandra & Trevor (Dec), Rodney & Sarah, Paul & Coralie, Charmaine & Brian, Greg & Mardy Loved Nanna of Allan, Graham & Chris, Matthew, Amy & Scott, Rhett, Braedon & Kate, Kayne & Nikki, Michael & Wade. Loved Great Nanna to 9 Great Grandchildren. ~Forever in our Hearts RIP ~ Funeral Notice to follow Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au



logo


logo
Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices