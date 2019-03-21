|
JOHN TURNER PORT ELLIOT 27/12/1935 - 16/03/2019 Passed away at Resthaven Port Elliot Much loved Husband of Ann Father to Dawn, Mark, Michael, Gail and Rod Poppa and Great Poppa to Mason, Daniel, Michael, Kimberley, Jordyn & Lyle The Family and Friends of the late Mr. John Turner are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Simplicity Funerals Chapel, 79 Victoria Street, Victor Harbor on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 2.00 PM Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Mar. 21, 2019