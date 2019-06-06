Home
Joan Doreen MUDGE

MUDGE, Joan Doreen (nee Kluge) Passed away at South Coast District Hospital on 3rd June 2019 with her Husband Colin by her side Loved Mother of Adam and Matthew (dec) Cherished Grandma of Benjamin, James, Ziarah and Kobe "In God's Loving Care" // Relatives and Friends of the late Joan Doreen Mudge are invited by Colin to join in a celebration of her life to be held at the South Lakes Golf Club Goolwa on Friday 14th June 2019 commencing at 2. 00 pm



Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 6, 2019
