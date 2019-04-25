|
|
MINNIS, Isabella Soutar (Ella) 28/6/1932 - 17/4/2019 Dearly loved wife, mother and mother-in-law of Clyde (Sam) dec, Steven and Wendy, Kym and Jo. Adored grandmother, great grandmother and mother in law of Shannon, Luke, Ben, Danielle, Harrison, Connor, Henry, Susanne and Grant. "A Grandma who sprinkled stardust and magic over the lives of her grandchildren. You will forever hold a special place in all of our hearts" "The song is ended, but the melody lingers on." MINNIS, Isabelle Soutar (Ella) Family and Friends of the late Mrs Isabella Minnis are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Simplicity Funerals, corner Main South and Beach Roads, Morphett Vale on Monday April 29th, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. Simply Affordable Morphatt Vale 08 8326 5655 simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Apr. 25, 2019