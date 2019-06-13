Home
MUCKRAY, Ian Gordon Passed away peacefully at Resthaven Port Elliot On 9th June, 2019 Loved and loving husband of Janet for 23 Years Loved Father of Slade, Danielle, Deonie & Christine, Cherished Granddad and Pop to Nathan, Josh, Kelsey, Sophie, Matthew, Mitchell, Bethany, Rhianna and Kylie ~At Peace Now~ /n/n/n/n Relatives and Friends are respectfully Invited to attend a funeral service for Mr Ian Gordon Muckray To be held at the Florey Chapel Centennial park On Monday 17th June, 2019 Commencing at 2.30 Pm Burial will take place In Derrick Gardens A RSL Service will be held



Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 13, 2019
