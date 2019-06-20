|
|
PRATT Graham Charles Passed away at home on 17th June 2019 Aged 81 Years Loved Husband of Joy (dec) Loved and Loving Father of Shiralee and Anthony Cherished Papa of James, Lachlan and Max Brother of Lorraine and Noel (dec) Brother In-Law of David and Nita Treasured Family member of Heather "Loved and Remembered Always" // Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service for Mr Graham Charles Pratt to be held at the Goolwa Aquatic Club Barrage Road, Goolwa on Monday 24th June 2019 commencing at 1.00 pm A private cremation for Graham will follow. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Friends of the Oscar W paddleboat, envelopes at the service
Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 20, 2019