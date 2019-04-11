|
LINDIFIELD Reginald Frederick Formerly of Strathalbyn. Passed away on April 2, 2019. Aged 92 Years. Dearly loved husband of Audrey for almost 60 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of John, Steven and Sonya, Andrew and Fiona, Philip and Judy, Susan and Greg, and Jenny. Loved Pappa of 16 grandchildren and all his great grandchildren and their families. A talented man with tremendous strength of character, who will be deeply missed and forever loved. Please refer to future editions of the Adelaide Advertiser for the funeral details. ADELAIDE HILLS FUNERALS Kleemann Family Strathalbyn - 8536 4844 Accredited Member AFDA
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Apr. 11, 2019