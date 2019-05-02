|
COLLINGS, Esther Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at Sandpiper Lodge Goolwa on 24/4/2019 Aged 103 years Beloved wife of Ron for 80 years Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Ronald and Lynne Stephen and Cherie And Elizabeth (Deceased) Cherished Nanna to Christopher, Tanya, Giles, Chandra, Luke, Jarrad and Glen. Great Nanna to Sam, Sophie and Charlotte "She will be sadly missed" Private Cremation Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on May 2, 2019