|
|
TURNER Ellen Frances (Nell) Formerly of Jamestown. Passed away peacefully at Estia Health, Encounter Bay on 31.5.2019 Loving wife of Max (Deceased) Dearly loved Mother of Teresa, Peter, Veronica and their families Special hugs to a precious Mother in Heaven Sincere thanks to staff at Estia Health, Encounter Bay for their love and care of our Mum By request of the family, please wear something purple to the Funeral Service Family and Friends are invited to Nell's Funeral Mass to be held at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Seaview Road, Victor Harbor on Friday 7th June 2019 at 1pm. Burial will take place at Jamestown Cemetery, Irvine Street, Jamestown on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at 12.30pm Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 6, 2019