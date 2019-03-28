Home
Doreen SEDUNARY

SEDUNARY, Doreen 14/6/1930 ~ 21/3/2019 Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends "Dearly Loved" "Sadly Missed" The Family and Friends of the late Mrs Doreen Sedunary are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in The Victor Harbor Church of Christ, on Friday 29th March 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flower's a donation in Doreen's memory to Cancer Council of SA would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au



Published in Victor Harbor Times on Mar. 28, 2019
