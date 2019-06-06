|
|
SACCOCCIO Domenico Passed away at Ross Robertson Nursing Home Victor Harbor Aged 91 years Beloved husband of Francesca Devoted Dad Cherished Grandfather and Great-Grandfather "See you again in the Resurrection" A Memorial Celebration in Domenico's memory will take place at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness's 3-5 Frenchman's Drive, Port Elliot on Saturday 15th June at 11.00am All Welcome Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 6, 2019