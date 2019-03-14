|
|
PROSSER, David John "John" Born in North Adelaide November 20, 1926 Passed away March 8, 2019 Aged 92 years Beloved Husband of Elva Father of Anne and Lis Father-in-law of Terrence Pop to Ellen and Mitchell May God hold you in the palm of his hand // The Family and Friends of the late Mr John Prosser are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life, which will be conducted in its ENTIRETY at Darroch House, 6 Briar Road, Felixstow on Thursday, March 14, 2019, commencing at 10.30am. In lieu of floral tributes, Memorial Donations to Stroke SA would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Service. Bowen Funerals 08 8336 9994
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Mar. 14, 2019