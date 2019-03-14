Home
Resources
More Obituaries for David PROSSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John PROSSER

Notice Condolences

David John PROSSER Notice
PROSSER, David John "John" Born in North Adelaide November 20, 1926 Passed away March 8, 2019 Aged 92 years Beloved Husband of Elva Father of Anne and Lis Father-in-law of Terrence Pop to Ellen and Mitchell May God hold you in the palm of his hand // The Family and Friends of the late Mr John Prosser are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life, which will be conducted in its ENTIRETY at Darroch House, 6 Briar Road, Felixstow on Thursday, March 14, 2019, commencing at 10.30am. In lieu of floral tributes, Memorial Donations to Stroke SA would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Service. Bowen Funerals 08 8336 9994
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.