MANOWSKI, Catherine Mabel Jean (Cathe) 17/7/1925 ~ 8/3/2019 Passed away peacefully at Victor Harbor Aged 93 years. Devoted daughter of Les and Ida (both deceased), and loving sister to Peggy, Pat (both deceased) and Pearl. Loving wife of the late Zbigniew (George). Cherished Mother of Julian and Krystyna and mother-in-law of Dan, Ingrid (deceased) and Jane. Devoted Nan and Babcia of Rebekah and Mark, Steven and Eleisha, Duncan and Natalie, Geoffrey and Anna, Philip and Lexie And Pra Babcia of Jozef, Patryk and Poppy. ~Forever in our hearts~ The family wishes to thank the caring team of Ross Robertson Aged Care, Victor Harbor. MANOWSKI, Catherine Mabel Jean (Cathe) The FUNERAL SERVICE for the late Mrs CATHERINE MANOWSKI will be conducted at 2.30 p.m. TODAY Thursday March 21, 2019 in the Florey Chapel, Centennial Park, 760 Goodwood Road, Pasadena. In the Care of Australian Owned
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Mar. 21, 2019
