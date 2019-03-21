|
|
KEAST, Brian Kelvin 24.05.1939 - 04.03.2019 Passed away as a result of an accident Aged 79 years Loved Father of Brett, Grant (Deceased) and Matthew Father in Law of Marie and Sandra Pa of Alice, Jack and Alex Great Grandpa of Aurora Special friend to Samantha, Emily and Zayden Loved former Husband of Maxine "Will be sadly missed by many" The Family and Friends of Mr Brian Keast are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Mount Compass Football Club, Community Oval, Mount Compass on Thursday 21st March, 2019 at 10.30am followed by Committal at the Mount Compass Cemetery. Simply Affordable Victor Harbor 8552 1061 simplicityfunerals.com.au
Published in Victor Harbor Times on Mar. 21, 2019