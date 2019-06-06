|
|
WILLIAMS Ann Margaret 13/12/1937 - 28/5/2019 Devoted wife to Cen Adored mother of Joanne, John and Helena and their families. A wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother. "Nos Da Cariad" // Relatives and Friends are respectfully Invited to attend a Funeral Service for Mrs Ann Margaret Williams to be held at the Christian Gospel Centre 2 George Main Rd, Victor Harbor on Friday 7th June 2019 commencing at 2.00 pm In lieu of flowers, Donations to Juvenile Diabetes Envelopes available at the service
Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 6, 2019