Aileen "Beth" GRAY

Aileen "Beth" GRAY Notice
GRAY, Aileen 'Beth' Passed away peacefully at Resthaven Port Elliot On 11th June, 2019 Aged 90 Years Loved and Loving wife of Bruce Loved Mother and Mother In-Law of Christine and David, Greg and Dianne, Stuart and Lyn, Debbie and Garry Cherished Nanma of Melissa, Victoria, Matthew, Michelle, Tanya, Nathan, Megan and Mark Great Grandma to her 8 Great Grandchildren ~Loved and Remembered Always~ /n/n/n* Relatives and Friends are respectfully Invited to attend a funeral service for Mrs Aileen Beth Gray To be held at the Port Elliot Uniting Church On Wednesday 19th June, 2019 Commencing at 11.00 am. A private Burial will take place



Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 13, 2019
