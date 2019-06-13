|
|
GRAY, Aileen 'Beth' Passed away peacefully at Resthaven Port Elliot On 11th June, 2019 Aged 90 Years Loved and Loving wife of Bruce Loved Mother and Mother In-Law of Christine and David, Greg and Dianne, Stuart and Lyn, Debbie and Garry Cherished Nanma of Melissa, Victoria, Matthew, Michelle, Tanya, Nathan, Megan and Mark Great Grandma to her 8 Great Grandchildren ~Loved and Remembered Always~ /n/n/n* Relatives and Friends are respectfully Invited to attend a funeral service for Mrs Aileen Beth Gray To be held at the Port Elliot Uniting Church On Wednesday 19th June, 2019 Commencing at 11.00 am. A private Burial will take place
Published in Victor Harbor Times on June 13, 2019